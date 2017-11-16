1. Jamie is feeling betrayed

Mr Fraser is not best pleased when he discovers that the captain has allowed the Porpoise to sail away with his wife.

2. And more than a little mutinous

Unsurprisingly, Jamie has a rather violent reaction to Claire's departure. Let's just say things get a little out of hand and the Captain of the Artemis ultimately forces him to sit things out below deck.

3. There's a LOT of vomit

Lauren Lyle – who plays Marsali – told the audience at the RadioTimes.com Outlander series three premiere screening about a scene in which Caitriona Balfe had to deal with a lot of fake vomit.

More like this

We're going to hazard a guess that it's possibly featured in this episode because there's plenty of it to go around...

4. And a great deal of grog

Drink up, me hearties. Yo-ho!

5. Young Fergus is bearing the brunt of Jamie's anger

Mi'lord is in a FOUL mood and wastes no time in delivering a few brutal barbs to his young charge.

6. Claire's got a tough fight on her hands

Starz

Claire's 1960s skills put her head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to treating patients, but it's hard for her to convince her new shipmates to fall in line.

The Captain appears to be on her side, at least – as is her new pal, Mr Elias Pound.

Advertisement

7. And she makes an ominous discovery below deck

More shocking than a slew of vomiting and/or dead men, you say? The mystery deepens...