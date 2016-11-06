But what can we expect from Sunday's final episode? Here are just a few teasers to tee you up for an action-packed hour of telly...

1. Ross toys with the idea of re-joining the army

Once a soldier, always a soldier – and with the British army in need of enforcements and his marriage in tatters, Ross ponders enlisting. But will he dare desert Demelza and Jeremy to fight the French?

2. Demelza pays a visit to Verity

Verity is about to pop out a little 'un so Ross's wife sets her woes aside to share in Mrs Blamey's newfound happiness.

3. Before dropping in on Elizabeth

Yeah, we'd also carry that look of fear on our face if the wife of the man we'd shared an illicit night of passion with rocked up in our garden. Be afraid, Elizabeth, be very afraid...

4. Ross discovers the identity of his mystery benefactor

A she, not a he, as we well know...

5. The last traces of Francis are removed from Trenwith

*sobs quietly into a pillow*

6. Ross and George come to blows... again

Well, it wouldn't be a series finale without an angry clash between the sworn enemies, especially now George has his evil paws on Elizabeth and Trenwith.

7. Before Warleggan incites the rage of his neighbours

... and puts his new family in grave, grave danger.

Poldark's series finale airs this Sunday at 9pm on BBC1