2 Dougal, Angus and Rupert reappear

Ah, remember them? Claire and Jamie are reacquainted with familiar faces from season one in this episode. And let's just say some reunions are happier than others...

3 The new recruits are trained for battle

They might have some men, but those men aren't all ready for the battlefield. Cue inspirational training montage!

4 Claire starts to struggle

They've spent months trying to prevent the battle of Culloden. Now it's on the horizon nevertheless the preparations for war take their toll on Claire, who starts to worry about the fate of Jamie and her friends.

5 There are flashbacks

In a reminder of how confusing this time-travelling business can be, in 1746 Claire is having flashbacks to the 1940s and her time as a nurse during WWII. As Jamie and co prep their recruits for a battle with the British, Claire is plagued by memories of dreadful fatalities she witnessed.

6 There is trouble in the ranks

Jamie has found himself as a leader of men. But it's not all plain sailing. Especially when other people think they know better...

7 Jamie goes to extreme lengths to inspire his men

Our Jamie isn't one to do things by halves. If he's leading men into battle, potentially to their deaths, he's going to do so honourably.

Outlander continues on Sundays on Amazon Prime