2 New friends are made

While Jamie and Murtagh hang around together, Claire's already made new pals: Master Raymond, a local apothecary, Louise (above), a wealthy French socialite, and Mary, a young English woman who Louise is chaperoning around Paris.

3 A plan is put in place

However ill-fated, Claire and Jamie are set on changing the course of history, and this episode they take their first steps. As luck has it, Jamie meets Prince Charles himself and sets about infiltrating his band of supporters (and scuppering his cause before he can even set sail for Scotland...)

4 A constipated king makes an appearance

Yep. It's not just Bonnie Prince Charlie who the Frasers rub shoulders with in episode two. They also come face-to-face with King Louis XV who is, erm, on the toilet at the time, asking for advice about his blocked bowels...

5 The ghost of Black Jack lingers on

Time has moved on since Claire and Jamie first arrived in France, and Jamie's injured hand is almost healed, but invisible scars continue to plague him. At the beginning of the episode Jamie is struggling to sleep and his vivid visions are clearly taking their toll on his relationship with Claire...

6 There's a lot of sex

The Frasers may still be haunted by Jamie's attack at the hands of Jack Black but there is much sex being had elsewhere in this episode. Brothels, sex toys, discussions about "the male appendage" and infidelity. There are intimate waxes, pierced nipples and more mentions of "honey pots" than we care to remember...

Outlander continues on Sunday on Amazon Prime