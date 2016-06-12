Advertisement

2 The next step?

Prince “Mark me” Charles finally shows some military mettle, exhorting his commanders to keep the faith and take the troops on to London. Jamie’s in full support – as long as they keep fighting, Culloden might still never happen.

3 Look behind you!

That old cliché “I think we’ve lost them” comes back to haunt Jamie and co, as they’re waylaid, having been ambushed at their camp by Redcoats.

4 A nasty flashback

Claire is separated from Jamie. She’s escorted by Redcoats to a nearby stately home for safety, but faces a new danger with an unwelcome reunion, and makes a truly shocking discovery about her host and his manservant and what happened to her and young Mary in Paris.

5 Not for the squeamish...



Unsurprisingly, Jamie and Murtagh are soon riding to Claire’s rescue, and there’s blood on almost everyone’s hands, including from one unexpected source. “I lay your vengeance at your feet,” is one chilling comment. “I think we’d better go,” is a more sensible one.