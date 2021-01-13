Sex and drugs-fuelled banking drama Industry has been renewed for a second season, written by former finance employees and first-time screenwriters Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Advertisement

The hedonistic drama series stars Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart) as Harper, an American graduate who travels to London to start a career in international finance.

Co-creator Down recently told Entertainment Weekly that season two will explore the fall-out from the first season, which saw Harper sell out several colleagues…

“She makes a pretty profound decision to advance her career, maybe at the cost of the relationships that she’s made over the course of the season. What we want to explore in season two is her negotiating what that decision means for her, her life in London, and her relationship with the people are closest to her, like Yasmin and Eric,” he said.

He added that season two would examine, “as a broader question, why the four recruits went into this industry”.

Read on for everything you need to know about Industry season two.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

When is Industry season two on TV?

The second season was announced in December, according to TV Line, with no news yet regarding the eventual release date on the BBC and HBO.

What will happen in Industry season two?

BBC

We’re loathe to give away the many, many plot twists in Industry season one; episode one alone dealt us an unexpected gut-punch in the final minutes.

However, suffice to say that the show followed the ups and downs of Pierpoint, an international banking company, full of sexism, privilege, and back-stabbing, “as seen through the eyes of ambitious twenty-somethings struggling to secure their futures”.

The young graduates worked long hours and partied even harder, culminating in various all-nighters, one night stands and unexpected pairings. And, at the end of the show, all the graduates had to prove themselves during the ‘reduction in force’ at the end of the scheme, as they all competed for a small handful of permanent positions.

Who will star in Industry season two?

In the original season, joining Myha’la Herrold’s Harper in the Industry cast were: Gus (Deep State’s David Jonsson), Hari (played by Informer’s Nabhaan Rizwan), Robert (Harry Lawtey), Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Cobra’s Marisa Abela), Tom (Game of Thrones’ Will Tudor) and Kenny (Conor MacNeill).

Rizwan will not be reprising his role as Hari, for reasons that will become clear in Industry episode one.

However, we expect to see the majority of the cast reprise their roles for the second season.

Even characters whose futures at the company were left unclear still might return, according to series creator Down. “There’s always potential that these characters can return in some form, within Pierpoint or outside it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking about her own role, Herrold said: “What I think is so rewarding about this character is, we’re starting this conversation that the Black existence is more than one thing or more than two things.

“We as Black people are multifaceted. It is imperative that all kinds of stories are told. We, as a people, deserve better and have earned better.”

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.