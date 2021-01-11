When is The Pembrokeshire Murders on TV?

ITV has got a good track record when it comes to true-crime dramas of late, and this week sees the broadcast of new series The Pembrokeshire Murders, which dramatises the race to prosecute ‘Bullseye Killer’ John Cooper.

The three-parter sees Hollywood actor Luke Evans film in his native country Wales for the first time, starring as Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins who leads the reopened investigation into a pair of double murders that occurred on the Pembrokeshire coastline in the ’80s.

The investigation takes him and his team to many stranger-than-fiction places, including to the ITV archive,s to unearth an episode of the classic ’80s game show Bullseye, which proved crucial in convicting the killer.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Pembrokeshire Murders.

When is The Pembrokshire Murders on TV?

The miniseries will air on ITV across three consecutive nights from Monday 11th January 2021 at 9pm.

Who is in the cast of The Pembrokeshire Murders?

Hobbit star Luke Evans will be swapping Middle Earth for his native Wales as he takes on the part of Senior Investigating Officer Steve Wilkins. Game of Thrones regular and fellow Welshman Owen Teale will play barrister Gerard Elias, while Robin Hood actor Keith Allen has the role of serial killer John Cooper.

Steffan Cennydd, David Fynn and Alexandria Riley round out The Pembrokeshire Murders cast.

What is The Pembrokeshire Murders about?

The series dramatises the 2006 reinvestigation into two unsolved double murders: the ‘Scoveston Manor murder’ of siblings Richard and Helen Thomas in 1985, and the ‘Pembrokeshire Coastal Path murder’ of Peter and Gwenda Dixon in 1989.

Operation Ottawa was led by the newly-promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins.

As ITV puts it: “Two unsolved double murders from the 1980s cast a shadow over the work of the Dyfed Powys police force. In 2006, newly promoted Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins decided to reopen both cases. Employing pioneering forensic methods, Wilkins and his handpicked team found microscopic DNA and fibres that potentially linked the murders to a string of burglaries committed in the 80s and 90s.

“The perpetrator of those robberies was nearing the end of his prison sentence, but if Steve Wilkins was right, he was also a serial killer … Could Steve and his team find enough forensic evidence to charge their suspect before he was released to potentially kill again?”

The case gained significant media coverage at the time after it was revealed that the suspect appeared on classic game show Bullseye in 1989, which proved crucial to his identification.

Is The Pembrokeshire Murders based on a book?

Yes – the series is based on Catching the Bullseye Killer, which DCS Steve Wilkins wrote with journalist Jonathan Hill.

How can I watch The Pembrokeshire Murders?

The three-part miniseries will air on ITV and be available to stream on ITV hub.

