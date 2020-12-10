Meet the cast of Cobra Kai season 3

Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai returns to Netflix in the New Year with season three – its first run of episodes to be produced by the streamer after the show’s move from YouTube Red.

After a highly dramatic season two finale, season three appears to pick up from where the series left off, with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence having lost their respective dojos and John Kreese now in charge of Cobra Kai.

Many of the Cobra Kai regulars are of course returning for season three – but there’s also a few faces from the film franchise that are expected to be making an appearance this series.

Read on for everything we know about the cast of Cobra Kai season three.

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Who is Daniel LaRusso? The main protagonist of The Karate Kid film franchise, the last two seasons have seen Daniel LaRusso reignite his rivalry with old nemesis Johnny Lawrence.

After the huge high school fight between the feuding dojos resulted in two students being hospitalised, LaRusso was forced to close down his dojo – but with old enemy John Kreese now in charge of Cobra Kai, what will LaRusso do to ensure he doesn’t corrupt his old students?

Where have I seen Ralph Macchio before? Best known for starring as Daniel LaRusso in all three Karate Kid films, Macchio has already appeared in shows such as The Deuce, Ugly Betty and films My Cousin Vinny, Hitchcock and He’s Way More Famous Than You.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Who is Johnny Lawrence? Having faced off against Daniel LaRusso in the first Karate Kid film, Johnny Lawrence is now a divorced alcoholic with an estranged teenage son and a career as a handyman. In the first season, he decides to reopen Cobra Kai, which revives his feud with former opponent Daniel LaRusso.

At the beginning of season three, he is mourning the loss of Cobra Kai, which is now controlled by John Kreese, and is worried about his favourite student and neighbour Miguel Diaz, who was left in a coma after a fight between the rival dojos.

Where have I seen William Zabka before? Best known for starring in 1984’s The Karate Kid and sequel The Karate Kid Part II, Zabka has since established himself as an Academy Award-nominated screenwriter who’s appeared in shows such as How I Met Your Mother and The Equaliser.

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Who is Amanda LaRusso? Amanda is Daniel’s wife who he co-owns his garage, the LaRusso Auto Group, with. While initially supportive of her husband’s return to karate, their relationship suffers after he spends too much time obsessing over his rivalry with Johnny Lawrence and she ultimately forces him to close his dojo after the high school fight.

Where have I seen Courtney Henggeler before? Henggeler has appeared in TV shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Jane the Virgin, Fuller House and Faking It.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Who is John Kreese? LaRusso’s main opponent in The Karate Kid, John Kreese tries to make peace with Johnny after attacking him after the 1984 All-Valley Under 18 Karate tournament – however Jonny discovers that Kreese has lied about his time in the army and becomes a negative influence on his students. At the end of season two, Kreese has taken over Cobra Kai and plans to restore it to the ruthless organisation it once was.

Where have I seen Martin Kove before? Outside of The Karate Kid series, Kove has appeared in Cagney & Lacey, The Goldbergs, Criminal Minds and films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Who is Miguel Diaz? Miguel is Johnny’s teenage asthmatic neighbour who becomes his first student after Johnny defends him from a group of bullies. At the end of season two, he has been hospitalised after falling from the second floor of his high school during a fight with LaRusso’s student Robby.

Where have I seen Xolo Maridueña before? Maridueña is best known for starring in NBC comedy-drama Parenthood, Victor and Valentino and Cleopatra in Space.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Who is Robby Keene? Robby is Johnny’s estranged teenage son who becomes LaRusso’s karate student when he gets a job at his car garage. At the beginning of season three, he’s been sent to a juvenile detention centre after kicking Miguel over a balcony railing during a high school fight between the opposing dojos and hospitalising him.

Where have I seen Tanner Buchanan before? Outside of Cobra Kai, Buchanan has appeared in ABC’s Designated Survivor, Nickelodeon series Game Shakers, The Goldbergs: 1990-Something and Fuller House.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Who is Samantha LaRusso? Samantha LaRusso is Daniel LaRusso’s teenage daughter who begins dating Miguel, but when he accidentally hits her during a fight with Robby, she breaks up with him and begins training in Miyagi-Do Karate. At the end of season two, she ends up in hospital after sustaining injuries during the high school fight but is ultimately OK.

Where have I seen Mary Mouser before? Mary Mouser is best known for playing Lacey Fleming in ABC’s Body of Proof as well as Karen Grant in Scandal. She has also appeared in The Fosters, NCIS and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli Moskowitz/Hawk

Who is Eli Moskowitz? Also known as Hawk, Eli is a sensitive teenager with a mohawk who joins Cobra Kai under the leadership of Johnny – however by the end of season two, he’s turned against Johnny, blaming him for Miguel’s injuries.

Where have I seen Jacob Bertrand before? Bertrand is best known for his roles in Disney XD series Kirby Buckets, Disney movie The Swap, The Legend of Korra, Marvin Marvin and Parks and Recreation.

Gianni Decenzo as Demitri

Who is Demitri? A friend of Eli and Miguel, Demitri is socially awkward and lacking in confidence. He initially joins Cobra Kai, but switches to Miyagi-do Karate – resulting in a falling out between him and Eli.

Where have I seen Gianni Decenzo before? Aside from Cobra Kai, Decenzo has appeared in Coop and Cami Ask the World, 100 things to Do Before High School and The Middle.

Peyton List as Tory

Who is Tory? Introduced in season two, Tory joins Cobra Kai and begins dating Miguel after he breaks up with Samantha. At the end of the series, she loses to Samantha in a fight and turns against Johnny in Kreese’s coup for Cobra Kai.

Where have I seen Peyton List before? Best known for starring in Disney Channel series Jessie and spin-off Bunk’d, List has appeared in 27 Dresses, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Hubie Halloween.

Tamlyn Tomita as Kumiko

Who is Kumiko? Kumiko is Daniel’s former love interest and the niece of Miyagi’s childhood sweetheart who appeared in The Karate Kid Part II. She is reunited with Daniel when he travels to Okinawa in season three.

Where have I seen Tamlyn Tomita before? Tomita made her film debut in The Karate Kid Part II and has since appeared in films such as Come See the Paradise, The Day After Tomorrow and Teacher of the Year, as well as TV shows like Heroes, General Hospital, Law & Order: LA, Glee, How to Get Away with Murder, Teen Wolf and The Man in the High Castle.

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Who is Chozen? Chozen is the nephew of Mr Miyagi’s rival Sato and a former bully of Daniel’s who appeared in The Karate Kid Part II. He bumps into Daniel again when he arrives in Okinawa in season three.

Where have I seen Yuji Okumoto before? Okumoto has appeared in The Truman Show, Pearl Harbor, Nemesis, Inception and series such as Bones, Lois & Clark and The New Adventures of Superman.