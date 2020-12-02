First-look Call the Midwife Christmas special clip brings Trixie a nasty surprise

The holidays likely won’t be the same this year, but one festive staple we can still count on is the Call the Midwife Christmas special.

And now, the BBC has released first-look footage for the upcoming episode, hinting at what’s in store for Trixie this holiday season – and it looks like it wasn’t on her Christmas list.

It is the year 1965 and, as you can gather in the video, Poplar’s favourite nurses are gearing up for the festive season when a knock on the door interrupts them.

Trixie (Helen George), eager to receive her annual dress allowance from her Godmother, hurries to greet the postman. But she’s disappointed to find the letter contains a subscription to a “marriage bureau” rather than a chance at some new outfits.

Despite her initial shock and despair, it looks like Trixie will come round to the idea of looking for love, as Helen George already confirmed the nurse would be giving speed-dating a try.

“It’s ultimately quite a fun storyline for Christmas,” she told RadioTimes.com, “and I do get to speed-date – the Call The Midwife equivalent of speed-dates with quite a few men, chaps.”

Tthis year’s Christmas Day special was filmed adhering to strict social distancing guidelines following a significant delay in production due to the pandemic.

As for what else we can expect for the midwives this Christmas, we know the circus is coming to Poplar and an emotional reunion will see Shelagh involved in a moving birth; all the usual Call the Midwife Christmas special trimmings, then.

The Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on 25th December 2020 at 7:40pm, with series 10 following in early 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.