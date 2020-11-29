Andrew Scott’s full introduction as Jopari thrills His Dark Materials fans

His Dark Materials were in ecstasy on Sunday as the BBC/HBO series fully introduced the character of Jopari, played by Sherlock star Andrew Scott, whose daemon is voiced by his Fleabag co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fans even managed to get over the fact that Jopari AKA John Parry was wearing a “man bun”, a nod to his character’s Japanese connection.

One fan wrote: “Andrew Scott has a top knot and is wearing eyeliner. I am into it #HisDarkMaterials”.

Andrew Scott doesn’t only find every character he plays – he takes them home, tucks them in and kisses them goodnight … a beautiful actor. #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/JfS90ZzkKb — Ben Cogan (@BeCoMeCast) November 29, 2020

His daemon, an osprey named Sayan Kötör, is voiced by Waller-Bridge and fans were thrilled with her tangential involvement in season two.

Whoever had the idea of casting Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Andrew Scott’s character’s daemon deserves a massive pay rise and an annual butt of Tokay in perpetuity. #HisDarkMaterials — Neil Armstrong (@_neilarmstrong) November 29, 2020

In July Scott revealed: “I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge.”

Writer Jack Thorne adapted His Dark Materials from the Philip Pullman novel trilogy and he tweeted his thanks to the casting directors for signing Scott to the series, as well as iconic British actor Terence Stamp for his brief but important role as Giacomo Paradis, a former owner of the “subtle knife”, the instrument that can change worlds and is at the heart of the power struggle.

#HisDarkMaterials episode 4 tonight and Will's life changes forever. Co-written with the phenomenal Namsi Khan (all the best bits are her) this features the arrival of two characters (and yes, actors) I was very excited to meet. Oh, and there's sneaky Phoebe Waller-Bridge too. pic.twitter.com/WHn8t2g7mE — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) November 29, 2020

Thorne also recently tweeted, in a nod to His Dark Materials’s stellar cast: “The best bit about being a writer is writing for incredible actors. They do things with words you don’t expect. I know Sarah feels the same way too. Ruth Wilson are beyond extraordinary – and the way Leanne Welham directed them… beautiful… #HisDarkMaterials”.

Fans were pushed into another dimension by episode four.

Angels have intervened in human evolution?

Yes.

Why?

Vengeance. The knife has a bearer, witches are badass, and as someone who has read the books, my heart is already breaking a little.#HisDarkMaterials is wonderful, @BBC thank you (and @HBO) — Michael (@lostmygumshield) November 29, 2020

As ever, the CGI daemons added something cute and captivating to the episode. Lyra’s latest iteration, a red panda, was a winner with viewers.

I need Pan to settle as a red panda when Lyra comes of age ???????? #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/AiMP4c325e — nick (@thenickofit) November 29, 2020

His Dark Materials continues on BBC One on Sunday 6th December.

