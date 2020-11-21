Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Princess Diana’s brother says The Crown asked to film at Althorp: “I said obviously not”

Princess Diana’s brother says The Crown asked to film at Althorp: “I said obviously not”

He discussed his opinions on the Netflix series which depicts his late sister.

Diana Princess of Wales

The brother of Princess Diana has revealed he denied a request by Netflix series The Crown to film at Althorp, the stately home of the Spencer family.

Advertisement

Earl Spencer appears as a guest on morning show Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, where he discusses feeling some unease about the royal drama and its accuracy.

The fourth season of the show recently became available to stream, exploring Charles and Diana’s marriage, with Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in the respective roles.

“The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp and I said obviously not,” Earl Spencer says in the interview. “The worry for me is that people see a programme like that and they forget that it is fiction.

“They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

He goes on to question the accuracy of the series, claiming that, while it may be propped up by factual events in history, there is less accuracy in some of the scenes that fall between.

Earl Spencer adds: “It is very hard, there is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there? You can hang it on fact but the bits in between are not fact.”

His comments follow The Crown creator Peter Morgan’s recent interview in The Times, in which he discussed having to take some liberties with the events as they unfolded.

“We do our very, very best to get it right, but sometimes I have to conflate [incidents],” he said. “You sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth.”

The story of Princess Diana will continue being told in the upcoming fifth season, where she is set to be portrayed by The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki, who joins The Crown cast.

Advertisement

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs Sunday 22nd November at 10am on ITV. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about The Crown

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in The Crown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Prince Charles and Princess Diana announce their engagement in The Crown

The Crown season 4 cast deserve to return in future seasons

The Crown S4

The Crown creator Peter Morgan explains fabricated scene in season 4

Rebecca Humphreys as Carol Thatcher in The Crown

Who is Carol Thatcher – and how realistic is The Crown’s portrayal of her relationship with her mother?

The Crown

When will The Crown end? Number of Netflix seasons confirmed