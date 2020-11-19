How to watch We Are Who We Are in the UK

Dreaming of a sunny getaway? Welcome to your next lockdown binge-watch, with a sun-drenched Italian backdrop worthy of the holiday home scenes in Normal People.

BBC Three has snapped up the UK rights to the hotly-anticipated TV debut of Luca Guadagnino, the Oscar-nominated director of Call Me By Your Name.

Set in Italy, the eight-part series We Are Who We Are follows two teenagers living on a U.S. military base, as they explore their identities, sexuality, and their first experiences with love and lust.

The series is a co-production between HBO and Sky and was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the series in the UK.

When is We Are Who We Are on TV?

We Are Who We Are will be released in the UK on BBC Three and iPlayer on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

We Are Who We Are cast

The series focuses on its two young leads, Jack Dylan Grazer (It, Shazam) as 14-year-old Fraser, and Jordan Kristine Seamón as Caitlin.

The rest of the cast includes the likes of Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho), Alice Braga (Predators), Spence Moore II (13 Reasons Why), rapper Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi (Cold Feet) and Francesca Scorsese.

We Are Who We Are plot

BBC Pictures

The show follows Fraser, a shy, introverted 14-year-old who moves from bustling metropolis New York to the dreamy landscape of Veneto, Italy, to be with his mothers Maggie and Sarah, both in the U.S. Army.

The eight-part series “immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy,” the BBC teases.

“With We Are Who We Are we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people,” Luca Guadagnino said in a statement.

“To see the world from their perspective it is what I am delighted to share with UK audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement,” he added.

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, said: “We are so delighted that this beautifully observed drama will be enjoyed by BBC viewers – it really is very special”.

We Are Who We Are trailer

You can watch the trailer for We Are Who We Are here.

