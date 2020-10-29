Period crime drama The Alienist recently wrapped up its second season on Netflix and fans are eager to know whether they can expect any more investigations from Daniel Brühl’s Laszlo Kreizler.

Based on the novels by author Caleb Carr, the series also stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Luke Evans (Beauty & The Beast), exploring murky cases that cut to the heart of burning societal problems.

There is a third book in Carr’s series that could be adapted next, although it takes a markedly different approach to everything which preceded it.

Read on for everything we know so far about a potential third season of The Alienist.

Will there be a season 3 of The Alienist?

At the time of writing, we are still awaiting confirmation on whether The Alienist will return for a third season.

The series is broadcast by Netflix internationally but is actually produced by US broadcaster TNT, meaning it will have the initial decision on whether to give a third run the green light.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest details about The Alienist season three as they come in.

Where is The Alienist filmed?

Set in the 1890s, The Alienist is set in New York and features characters from both the NYPD and the New York Times, yet the series itself is filmed somewhere else entirely.

The production has jetted out to Hungary to film its previous two seasons, with the crew building ambitious sets at the Origo Stages near Budapest.

Complete with functioning streetlights, real cobblestones and carefully decorated shop fronts, its a feast for the eyes and boasts a striking resemblance to that period in American history.

The Alienist cast

If the crime drama were to return, fans would no doubt love to see more from the characters they have come to know, including Daniel Brühl as Laszlo Kreizler, the eponymous Alienist.

Co-stars Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning would also be prime candidates to reprise their roles, as John Moore and his friend Sara Howard, whom he has known for many years.

As was the case with season two, a prospective third outing could see a largely different supporting cast, stemming from an entirely new case to unravel.

Of course, if the showrunners wished to stick rigidly to Carr’s novels, they would need to enlist a completely different set of actors (see below for more details).

The Alienist books

The Alienist is based on a series of novels by Caleb Carr commonly referred to as the Kreizler series, derived from the name of its lead character.

The first two books, titled The Alienist and The Angel of Darkness, have already been adapted in the first two seasons, but tackling the third would require a very different approach.

Surrender, New York was first published in 2016 and makes a big shift from the previous 1890s period setting to the present day, following a new character: criminal psychologist Dr. Trajan Jones.

The link between the stories is that Jones is an expert on the life and work of Laszlo Kreizler, once working with the NYPD himself as a respected adviser.

However, Jones has since become an enemy of those in power, taking refuge in his remote farm until a disturbing case brings him back into the fold.

The Alienist is streaming on Netflix.