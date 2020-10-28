Line of Duty boss catches cast unawares in behind-the-scenes photos

Line of Duty showrunner Jed Mercurio has posted new behind-the-scenes pictures of season six in production, featuring DS Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming, although his light-hearted posts give little away in terms of storyline insights.

Mercurio is stoking some excitement ahead of Line of Duty season six finishing production and screening on BBC One in 2021 (we hope).

He first tweeted this afternoon: “At AC-12 there’s one thing they’re interested in and one thing only – that’s nicking bent coppers”.

#LineofDuty6 At AC-12 there’s one thing they’re interested in and one thing only – that’s nicking bent coppers pic.twitter.com/zTvVX6cSDf — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 28, 2020

The pictures feature actors Martin Compston (Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Fleming) is relaxed mode on set.

Mercurio’s post – “When the cat’s away … they wouldn’t dare if the Gaffer was in” – suggests that Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was the boss rather than himself, creator and writer of the hit crime procedural drama.

#LineofDuty6 When the cat’s away … they wouldn’t dare if the Gaffer was in pic.twitter.com/wFhja7dyn1 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) October 28, 2020

Mercurio caught Compston relaxing, browsing his mobile in his final post today, which prompted a quip from the actor: “Not sure you had intrusive surveillance authorised here”.

Line of Duty fans have had to wait a little bit longer than expected for the return of police anti-corruption unit AC-12 – the series began filming in February with the intention of screening “some time in 2020”, according to Mercurio, but the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a big delay to production.

Production resumed on Line of Duty season six in September and the BBC’s official position is that season six “is now due to air on BBC One next year”.

AC-12 finished season five with suspicions still surrounding the tall tree figure of Hastings. He could yet be found to be the series’ ultimate bent copper.

