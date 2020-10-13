Life twist completely bamboozles viewers of the hit BBC One drama

The third episode of Mike Bartlett’s BBC One drama Life pulled off a sublime twist when it was revealed that David’s late wife Kelly had been having an affair with Saira, the student who has been pursuing him so ardently.

It became apparent at the end of the episode that Saira (Saira Choudhry) wasn’t infatuated with David (Adrian Lester), rather she wanted to get to the laptop on which Kelly (Rachael Stirling) had collected memories of their relationship together.

So David's wife had the affair with Saira.

Did not see that coming !#Life — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) October 13, 2020

Most on social media exclaimed the same thing: bravo to the writer, Mike Bartlett (who also penned Doctor Foster), for managing to surprise the entire audience, and to the actors for making the whole drama so convincing.

Well, I didn’t see THAT coming, bravo Mike Bartlett #Life — Ellen (@ImEllenC) October 13, 2020

“Wow that is a twist and a half! Brilliant episode, this is too gripping. #Life”, wrote another viewer.

Life has become a big hit with viewers, many of whom can’t wait for next week’s episode – the sign of a brilliant drama.

Not quite sure why my timeline isn’t full of this, but #Life on BBC is just phenomenal. Writing and acting that’s just off-the-scale, jaw-open amazing. Binged the whole thing in a week. It’s all on @BBCiPlayer. — Lucas Hare (@1ucashare) October 5, 2020

Another wrote: “I think #BBC #Life is one of the most perfect dramas I’ve ever seen and so uplifting for our times. Thanks to all involved #thanks”.

The David-Kelly-Saira twist will be very hard one to top. “#Life on BBC 1 is brilliant and gets better each week, it’s full of twists. Can’t wait for next weeks episode.”

The BBC also came in for praise for its recent success with drama series.

One fan tweeted: “What with #us and #life on the #bbc we are having some seriously good domestic drama at the moment ; hard acts to follow!”

There were other storylines to get involved with, of course. Gail’s discontent with her controlling, mocking husband Henry had pushed her as far she could go.

Perhaps Alison Steadman was better off with Gavin & Stacey husband Mick (Larry Lamb)?

BBC #Life is gripping. Poor Pam was way better off with Mick though! pic.twitter.com/5tc97TmqsU — Steven Smith (@Sm1ffy83) October 13, 2020

Who has the patience to wait for next Tuesday’s episode of Life on BBC One?

