Cobra Kai renewed for season 4 as Netflix reveals release date for new episodes

Cobra Kai never dies.

Cobra Kai season 2 on Netflix (formerly YouTube Premium)

It’s a good day to be a Cobra Kai fan as Netflix revealed two exciting new developments for its martial arts drama.

At long last, we finally have a date for when the much-anticipated third season will be available to stream, as Netflix dropped an intense teaser revealing a launch on Friday 8th January 2021.

The short clip depicts a devastating injury for high school student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), which could make his fighting days a thing of the past.

Check out the first look video below, billed as a date announcement teaser:

As if that wasn’t enough, Netflix has also opted to renew Cobra Kai for a fourth season, a full three months before the third has a chance to debut.

It’s a huge display of confidence in the fan favourite series, which was a recent acquisition for the streaming service from former rival content provider YouTube Premium.

The show continues the story of The Karate Kid film series, picking up from the continuity of the original trilogy, which proved hugely popular upon release in the 1980s.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively, joined by a supporting cast of up and coming young actors.

Cobra Kai spent time in Netflix’s top ten shows across various different regions, upon its arrival on the platform towards the end of August.

While Cobra Kai looks to remain a part of Netflix’s line-up for the foreseeable future, other original series haven’t been quite so lucky; the service recently reversed its decision to renew I Am Not Okay With This and The Society, citing COVID-19 complications.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

