Adult Material’s Hayley Squires reveals why she hopes teenagers will watch Channel 4 porn industry drama

Hayley Squires has said she hopes teenagers will watch her upcoming drama series Adult Material, in which she plays porn performer ‘Jolene Dollar’.

Penned by Chimerica’s Lucy Kirkwood, the fictional series takes a look at the porn industry and focuses on Jolene, whose teenage daughter Phoebe (Alex Jarrett) asks her mother for advice about consent following an incident with her boyfriend.

Speaking RadioTimes.com and other press, Squires said, “I hope teenagers watch it [Adult Material]. It’s parental advisory and all that because it’s [airing at] 10pm, but Alex, who plays Phoebe in it, her work in it is so beautiful and so clever and well-judged.

“I think that Lucy [Kirkwood] has written the story between the teenagers in a way that is so delicate and clever; because I think it’s one of those things that, if teenagers do watch it, I think a lot of girls will look at it and go, ‘oh I recognise what that is,’ and didn’t necessarily have a word for it or have an understanding of it. So hopefully, they do. ”

Attending the same press event, Squires’ co-star Siena Kelly (who plays Amy, another porn performer) explained that on-screen sex is less integral to the show than the behind-the-scenes of the porn industry itself.

She said, “I know when I tell people I’m in a drama about porn, everyone seems to think I’m gonna be doing lots and lots of sex scenes and stuff like that! And I think we probably have less than a normal drama, to be honest.

“[The show focuses on] things that are on the [porn] set, and around the set, rather than filming the sex. The sex is like, the least important thing of that. It’s more like we’re following these humans who happen to work in this industry. ”

Adult Material begins Monday 5th October at 10pm on Channel 4.