Netflix thriller Spiderhead casts Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett

The streaming network has assembled an A-list cast for the futuristic convict thriller.

Chris Hemsworth

Netflix has assembled a cast worthy of the gods for its new futuristic thriller, Spiderhead, with Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Whiplash actor Miles Teller and Lovecraft County’s Jurnee Smollett in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, Spiderhead has been adapted from a short story by George Saunders by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and it follows the tale of two convicts who strike a bargain for a reduced prison sentence by volunteering as guinea pigs in a medical experiment.

The drugs they take have emotion-altering effects and the prisoners are forced to grapple with their pasts in a laboratory run by a brilliant scientist.

Jurnee Smollett plays Letitia Dandridge in Lovecraft Country on HBO
Jurnee Smollett plays Letitia Dandridge in Lovecraft Country on HBO
SEAC

The trio of actors represents one of the most bankable groups of talent it’s possible to assemble. MCU star Hemsworth’s latest role was in Extraction, which has become the most watched film in Netflix history, while Teller has recently wrapped on the Top Gun: Maverick blockbuster – which has been delayed until next June – and Smollett has recently starred as Leti in the Sky Atlantic horror series, Lovecraft County, as well as co-starring with Margot Robbie in Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey.

Spiderhead will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who directed the Top Gun sequel and made his name with TRON: Legacy in 2010. The new movie will be the third time he’s worked with Teller.

Mad Men star Jon Hamm co-stars in Top Gun: Maverick and recently told the Daily Mail the follow-up to the classic ’80s movie is everything fans hope it will be. Cruise will create his role from the first movie as Peter ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, while Teller will be the young star pilot he butts head with.

Hamm said: “The movie has the exactly right mix of nostalgia for the first one, but then the continuation of the story and the characters.”

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

