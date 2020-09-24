Anna Kendrick leads the cast in HBO comedy drama Love Life, a new series which, each season, focuses on a brand new protagonist and charts their romantic life, from first to lasting love.

The HBO Max series – its first scripted show for adults – is a rom-com that takes place over a decade, following Kendrick’s romantic lead, Darby.

Here’s everything you need to know about the US series Love Life, and how to watch it in the UK.

How to watch Love Life in the UK

The BBC announced in September 2020 that it had snapped up the popular HBO Max series.

This means Love Life will be coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer as a box set “soon”.

Love Life plot and cast

Narrated by British actress Lesley Manville, the series follows Anna Kendrick as Darby Carter, who has a burgeoning career in the art auction world in New York City – but not the self-confidence to match, especially when it comes to men.

The series focuses on her love life, kicking off with an episode set in 2012 when she meets Augie (Jin Ha) at a karaoke night.

All the episodes are titled after the men Darby has relationships with – from her former boss, to a perfect-seeming chef, and all the way up to “The Person” who may or may not be Darby’s soulmate.

Other cast members include Zoë Chao as Darby’s best friend and roommate, and Nick Thune as a romantic partner whose awful influence is more detrimental than a tolerant Darby realises.

Love Life trailer

You can watch the trailer for Love Life here.

HBO Max launched in May 2020, but is not currently available in the UK as its parent company HBO has an exclusive first-look content deal with Sky. Some HBO Max series are likely to screen on Sky channels.

Love Life will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer soon.