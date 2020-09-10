Keeley Hawes feels “huge” responsibility to Banaz Mahmod as ITV reveals first trailer for Honour

Keeley Hawes has discussed the huge responsibility she felt telling the story of Banaz Mahmod in ITV’s new factual drama Honour.

The actress, whose previous roles include Line of Duty and Bodyguard, served as executive producer on the series, as well as taking a starring role portraying DCI Caroline Goode.

She was tasked with investigating the case of 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod, who was murdered on the orders of her father and uncle after leaving an abusive relationship to be with another man.

Hawes said that the story “couldn’t be more important” in the wake of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, during which reports of domestic abuse surged.

She told press including RadioTimes.com: “We had no idea when we started making the show that lockdown would come about and it would become all the more important to tell this story, and to put it onto the screen, and to educate a mainstream audience.”

There was added responsibility with the tragic story of Banaz, as Hawes was desperate to ensure the retelling was respectful to the young woman’s memory and the real work of DCI Goode.

She continued: “With something like this, and especially with this, we were all so mindful that we were dealing with real people – Banaz, Caroline, their families, everybody involved, the team, and so there is that element of course, even more so than probably anything I’ve ever worked on.

“The responsibility is huge, it’s huge. I felt it everyday, I felt it everyday since. I really have, I haven’t taken it lightly, and you know you want to do the right thing by everyone involved because it is about those two women. And you want to give Banaz the utmost respect you know, and also by Caroline.”

Today (10th September) ITV released the first trailer for Honour, which you can watch below:

