Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. See trailer for BBC One’s Doctor Foster spin-off Life

See trailer for BBC One’s Doctor Foster spin-off Life

The first teaser featuring Doctor Foster characters has been launched by BBC One.

Life, BBC One

BBC One has released the first teaser for the anticipated new series, Life, from the pen of Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett and a story which inhabits the same world as the GP drama.

Advertisement

Life not only inhabits the same dramatic hinterland as Doctor Foster, it features two characters from that series, Anna Baker (Victoria Hamilton) and her ex-husband Neil (Adam James), although the location has moved from Gloucestershire to Manchester and she is now known as “Belle”.

Life is set in the various flats of a grand, now subdivided house in the city and the teaser, briefly, sets up the key relationships the series revolves around.

Rachael Stirling and Adrian Lester play Kelly and David, whose relationship is golden from the outside, but in trouble indoors.

Another flat contains Henry (Peter Davison) and wife Gail (Alison Steadman), who is about to turn 70 and who has a chance encounter that turns her life on its head.

Bartlett has revealed Neil will join ex-wife Anna and said, earlier this year: “In the last series of Doctor Foster Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end.”

Anna is now working as a pilates instructor and is attempting to rebuild her life after the carnage she walked away from as Doctor Foster concluded. Her new start is compromised by the arrival of teenage niece Maya (Erin Kellyman) and then Neil.

Elsewhere, the trailer teases the story of Hannah (Melissa Johns), who lives in the final flat with “safe and stable” Liam (Joshua James), but her cosy life and happy anticipation of the baby is ruined when Andy (Calvin Demba) shows up. Perhaps the baby father isn’t the solid option after all.

A six-part series, Life will screen on BBC One this autumn.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Life

Suranne Jones Doctor Foster
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

BBC One, Life cast

BBC One series Life will feature two characters from hit series Doctor Foster

Doctor Foster ep 3 Gemma MAIN

New BBC drama Life is set in same universe as Doctor Foster

Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones: There are “no plans” for another series of Doctor Foster

Screen Shot 2017-10-03 at 14.11.34

Exclusive Doctor Foster writer Mike Bartlett: There is “potential” for a third series