Selling Sunset star Chrishell’s ex Justin Hartley leads Netflix Christmas movie The Noel Diary

In the UK Justin Hartley is best known right now as the former husband of Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, but the Illinois actor’s star continues to rise in the US with the announcement he will star in The Noel Diary for Netflix.

Advertisement

The Christmas movie is based on Richard Paul Evans’ New York Times bestselling novel from 2017 and will co-star Bonnie Bedelia and Treat Williams and will be directed by Father of the Bride creator Charles Shyler, according to Deadline.

The Noel Diary is the story of author, Jacob Turner, who returns home one Christmas to sort out his estranged mother’s estate and in her effects he discovers a diary containing secrets about his past and that of a young woman, Rachel. The pair meet and embark on a journey of discovery together.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hartley has never appeared on Netflix high-end real estate docu-soap Selling Sunset, reportedly because his contract with NBC forbids it, but his marriage and subsequent divorce to realtor Chrishell has driven a significant portion of the drama in season three of the hit series.

At one point colleague Mary Fitzgerald pays a visit to a visibly heartbroken Chrishell soon after her divorce, where she sits in a hotel trying to work out what to do next. Chrishell tells Mary she found out about the divorce just 45 minutes before Justin filed, saying he didn’t give her a chance to fight for their love.

To make matters worse, Chrishell claims he informed her via text he was filing, although her former husband has declined to comment on that.

Hartley has graduated from a longterm role in soap Days of Our Lives to the award-winning NBC family drama This Is Us, but also has a burgeoning film career, including Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, co-starring with Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank, Universal’s Little and upcoming independent feature The Exchange.

Hartley will executive produce as well as star in The Noel Diary. It’s not yet clear when it will stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.