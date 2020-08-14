Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Strike writer reveals scene cut from Lethal White
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Strike writer reveals scene cut from Lethal White

Fans of the Strike books will miss a key moment in the Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger series.

Strike Tom Burke

Viewers of BBC’s Strike: Lethal White may notice an important scene missing when the JK Rowling drama returns this month.

Advertisement

Writer Tom Edge recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that a key moment from the novel the show is based on was cut for time.

“There was a lovely sequence in the book where Strike’s nephew is taken ill and Strike [played by Tom Burke] and Robin [Holliday Grainger] reunite at his bedside. And that was tough to lose,” he said.

“Inevitably one of the challenges is reshaping the book to four hours, and it just didn’t have a home them.

“One of the comforts was that, as we move forward, the things that we haven’t used in previous books, sometimes they are sitting there as the perfect solution to something else you’re trying to do.

“So never feel like everything is lost forever.”

However, Edge added that Harry Potter author Rowling – who pens the Strike novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith – is used to changes to the source material.

“She’s been adapted so many times and also as a screenwriter herself, I think she has a sort of real confidence when it comes to that process.

“She’s also very generous about those things and very welcome to invention.”

The upcoming Strike: Lethal White series follows the book of the same name, originally published in September 2018.

It will see Burke return as the titular detective, an ex-Royal Military Police investigator who lost part of his right leg in Afghanistan. He’s once again joined by partner-in-crime-solving Robin Ellacott for a case that takes them to the heart of parliament.

Strike originally broadcast in 2017 with adaptations of The Cuckoo’s Calling and The Silkworm. The show was last on-screen in 2018 with Career of Evil.

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

Advertisement

Strike: Lethal White starts on Sunday 30th August 2020, BBC One. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

Body Fit Folding Electric Treadmill

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get money off a BodyFit folding electric treadmill

With this great offer you can improve your fitness levels at home!

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Line of Duty cast (Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure)

Where was Line of Duty series one filmed? The genesis of the hit BBC drama

Suranne Jones will star in I Am Victoria on Channel 4

Suranne Jones to star opposite Ashley Walters in I Am Victoria on Channel 4

Euphoria

Euphoria could air ‘bridge episodes’ ahead of season 2, says Zendaya

Neil Morrissey

The Syndicate season 4 stars announced with Neil Morrissey leading cast