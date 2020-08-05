Adrian Dunbar reveals the one Line of Duty character he is desperate to bring back
Dunbar says he has been advocating for Neil Morrissey to return as Detective Constable Nigel Morton.
Adrian Dunbar has revealed which of Line of Duty‘s characters he would most like to come back – claiming that he is desperate for Neil Morrissey to return as Detective Constable Nigel Morton.
Morrissey was part of the cast of the popular crime drama during the first season, with his character having close ties to Tony Gates (Lennie James). He made further appearances in the show during its second and third runs.
Speaking during the RadioTimes.com live Q&A following the BBC One repeat of the first ever episode of the show, Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings on the show, said, “I really think that Nigel, Neil’s character, should come back – I’ve been advocating for that to see if we can get Nigel back.”
Nigel Morton was last seen in series 3, during which he had been unsuccessfully blackmailed by Matthew ‘Dot’ Cottan (Craig Parkinson) who was attempting to clear himself of being ‘The Caddy” while framing Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).
Dunbar also spoke about how his favourite aspect of the show is the frequent interrogation scenes throughout the series, which have often received praise from both viewers and critics – especially the one during the most recent series which saw his own character face a grilling.
He said, “I did like the interrogation at the end of season five, with Anna Maxwell Martin – I thought she brought a great character in to interrogate me.
“I love the interrogation scenes because they are like little one-act plays, they have all these twists and turns in them and are so engrossing.
“I know a lot of actors who have said to me, who’d have thought you could put a two-shot on screen for twenty minutes and people would be absolutely locked in, how does that work?
“Well it does work, when the story is great and you’ve got these fabulous twists and turns – so those are my favourite bits!”