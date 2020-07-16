Netflix secures global deal for A Suitable Boy

Netflix has nabbed the global streaming rights to upcoming BBC One adaptation A Suitable Boy, based on the bestselling book of the same name by Vikram Seth.

Lookout Point, the UK drama studio behind the series, has partnered with Netflix in a deal brokered with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the new deal, the streaming giant will be the exclusive home of A Suitable Boy for all global territories, except Canada, the United States and China.

UK and Ireland Netflix subscribers will need to wait one year after the drama’s release on BBC One, with the series also available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the meantime.

Damian Keogh, Managing Director of Lookout Point, said, “We’re hugely excited to be partnering with Netflix to bring A Suitable Boy to international audiences, hot on the heels of its UK debut on BBC One.”

Caroline Stone, Director of Independent Drama at BBC Studios added, “The demand for quality British drama is higher than ever globally so we are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this wonderful series to bring audiences around the world Vikram Seth’s literary classic reimagined with such colour and vigour.”

The six-part drama series stars newcomer Tanya Maniktala as the book’s protagonist, Lata, a young university student living in North India in 1951, and torn between three suitors.

The series was shot on location in India, and also stars Bollywood household names Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak) and Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi).

Noted television scribe Andrew Davies (War & Peace, Les Misérables) has adapted Seth’s sprawling tome – a choice not without its controversy, with some critics arguing that the iconic work should have been adapted by an Indian screenwriter.

