Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. The Salisbury Poisonings is the biggest new BBC drama since Bodyguard

The Salisbury Poisonings is the biggest new BBC drama since Bodyguard

The factual drama ripped from the headlines has been a hit with viewers.

Anne-Marie Duff plays Tracy Daszkiewicz in The Salisbury Poisonings

BBC One’s factual drama The Salisbury Poisonings has been a massive hit for the broadcaster, becoming its biggest new drama launch since 2018’s Bodyguard.

Advertisement

The three-part series tells the true story of the Novichok poisonings of a former spy and his daughter, which shook the small city to its core and later affected two ordinary members of the public.

The Salisbury Poisonings was acclaimed by critics for sensitively handling the terrifying and tragic story, which is particularly relevant at the moment due to similarities with the coronavirus pandemic.

The combined figure of those who tuned into the first episode live and those who watched in the next seven days via catch-up has reached a huge 10 million, putting it just shy of Bodyguard‘s 10.4 million in 2018.

The entire three-part series has reached an average consolidated viewership of 9.1 million, including one million in the 16-34 year old demographic, which can be difficult to capture.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “We are delighted The Salisbury Poisonings had such an impact and resonated with the nation. We are incredibly proud to have celebrated members of a city whose bravery and resilience kept safe an entire community, and can’t thank [writers] Adam, Declan and the production team enough for their meticulous efforts in bringing their story to screen.”

RadioTimes.com described The Salisbury Poisonings review described it as “deeply affecting”, awarded it four stars and praising the series for how it shines a light on stories that weren’t conveyed in the contemporaneous media coverage.

Advertisement

The Salisbury Poisonings is available to catch-up with on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about The Salisbury Poisonings

Wayne Swann plays Sergei Skripal in The Salisbury Poisonings
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Aquarius Bluetooth Speaker

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Save 40% on an Aquarius Bluetooth speaker!

Get more from your music with this great deal from Aquarius

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Nick Bailey in The Salisbury Poisonings

What happened to DS Nick Bailey? Real detective behind The Salisbury Poisonings and where he is now

The Sturgess family in The Salisbury Poisonings

Here’s why The Salisbury Poisonings includes the real-life people in its finale

The Salisbury Poisonings hazmat suits

The Salisbury Poisonings is a ‘very prescient virus horror’ about an ‘invisible enemy’ says director Saul Dibb

Wayne Swann plays Sergei Skripal in The Salisbury Poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings What is Novichok?