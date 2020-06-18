Accessibility Links

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio to guest on Question Time

Now we're sucking diesel!

Jed Mercurio

Jed Mercurio, the screenwriter behind hits like Bodyguard to Line of Duty, will join the socially-distanced panel on tonight’s Question Time on BBC One.

Mercurio will feature alongside Labour’s Lisa Nancy, Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson, and businessman and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, while a government representative is yet to be confirmed.

Mercurio has remained active on social media throughout lockdown, and has criticised the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on several occasions.

He and other members of the Line of Duty cast have previously created spoof videos (filmed remotely) in aid of various charities, featuring guest stars from other crime dramas like Midsomer Murders and Life on Mars.

You can catch Jed Mercurio on Question Time, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on Thursday 18th June on BBC One at 10.45pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide

