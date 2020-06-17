The BBC has snapped up the rights to Australian drama The Secrets She Keeps, based Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel of the same name and starring British export and Downton Abbey actress Laura Carmichael (aka Edith).

Advertisement

Inspired by a real-life hospital kidnap and based on Michael Robotham’s bestseller, the six-part series tells the story of two women who are both pregnant with the same due date, but who live very different lives.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“In an affluent Sydney suburb, two women have a chance encounter in a supermarket,” the official synopsis reads. “Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a ‘mummy blogger’ on the rise.”

The pair develop an unexpected bond, but “their lives on radically different trajectories. Agatha subsists just above the poverty line in a grubby flat with few real friends,” while “Meghan is comfortably upper middle class.”

However, there’s something “off-balance” about Agatha, and as the series continues there are dark secrets and transgressions – committed by both women – that will be laid bare…

Read on for everything you need to know about The Secrets She Keeps and how to watch it.

When is The Secrets She Keeps on TV?

The six hour-long episodes will begin in the UK on BBC One on Monday 6th July at 9pm.

The acquisition was first announced back in February 2020.

The Secrets She Keeps cast

Getty

Laura Carmichael (Downton Abbey, Marcella, The Spanish Princess) plays outsider Agatha Fyfle, who becomes intrigued by an affluent blogger’s life.

Meanwhile Meghan Shaughnessy and her seemingly perfect husband, Michael, are played by Jessica de Gouw (The Crown) and Michael Dorman (For All Mankind, Patriot) respectively.

The Secrets She Keeps trailer

There’s no official BBC trailer yet, but you can watch this one from its Australian broadcast below in the meantime.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide