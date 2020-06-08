Sweet Magnolias boss speaks out on season 1 cliffhanger

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson has spoken out about Sweet Magnolias‘ cliffhanger ending, adding that she “didn’t do anything for shock value”.

At the end of Sweet Magnolias season one, both the series characters and viewers at home were shocked when Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) found out that her son Kyle had been in (and survived) a car accident – alongside another, mystery person whose fate is unknown.

“I appreciate everyone’s eagerness to learn who’s in the car,” Anderson said. “All I can share is that the writers put a lot of thought into who’s in the car, and we looked forward to the opportunity to let y’all know who it is.”