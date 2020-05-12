13 Reasons Why season 4 release date confirmed

Netflix has confirmed the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why will premiere in June.

The streaming giant announced the teen drama’s 5th June airdate with footage from series four’s finale read-through, featuring an emotional Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) and other cast members.

Based on a Jay Asher novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why’s first series followed Clay as he uncovered why his friend Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide by listening to cassette tapes she left for him.

The upcoming fourth series, on which Selena Gomez serves as an executive producer, will show the Liberty High School students preparing to graduate, whilst attempting to keep a lid of the secrets each of them are keeping after Bryce Walker’s murder.

Thirteen Reasons Why has faced criticism throughout its time on Netflix for graphically depictions of suicide and sexual assault.

Netflix subsequently added strong advisory warnings before series one’s ninth, twelth and thirteenth episodes and edited the finale’s suicide scene ahead of series three’s 2019 release.

The fourth series of 13 Reasons Why arrives on Netflix on Friday 5th June. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.