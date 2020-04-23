When is Trying released on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ have branched into the world of British comedy with new series Trying coming to the platform.

The show boasts some star names among its cast list – including Imelda Staunton – with the show centred around a young couple’s misadventures while trying to start a family in Camden, London.

Trying Apple TV cast

Rafe Spall (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) and Esther Smith (Uncle, Cuckoo) lead the cast with BAFTA Award winner Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter, Vera Drake) also in the mix. Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Oliver Chris (Motherland) round up the main list.

Trying Apple TV trailer

You can watch the official teaser below.

Trying Apple TV trailer song

If you’re wondering what that inspirational ditty is playing throughout the Trying trailer, it’s a cover of Pete Townshend’s ‘Let My Love Open the Door’ by Lumiante.

Trying Apple TV release date – when is it out?

Trying will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 1st April 2020.

What is Trying about?

Trying is a British comedy series – made by BBC Studios – about a thirty-something couple and their friends learning to grow up, settle down and find someone to love.

All Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) want is a baby but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family?

After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?

How can I watch Trying?

All eight episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ around the world.

