Meet the cast of Netflix’s On My Block season 3

On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about a group of friends navigating their way through high school in inner-city Los Angeles. After launching in 2018, it’s now in its third season and is still going strong.

Advertisement

Here are the cast and characters who you’ll see on screen…

Brett Gray plays Jamal Turner

Who is Jamal Turner? The nerdy, funny, dramatic guy in the friendship group. He’s full of relentless energy. Jamal is African American.

What else has Brett Gray been in? The young actor played Clarence in the Netflix drama When They See Us. His credits also include Chicago PD and Law & Order SVU.

Sierra Capri plays Monse Finnie

Who is Monse Finnie? Monse has been described as “headstrong” and “a tomboy” and is the de facto leader of her friendship group, though her romantic history with Cesar has caused some complications. She is Afro-Latina and was raised by her single father, Monty (Reggie Austin).

What else has Sierra Capri been in? On My Block was Sierra Capri’s debut role, but in 2019 she played Kai in the movie American Skin. As an extra she’s also popped up in Hidden Figures and Neighbors 2.

Jason Genao plays Ruby Martinez

Who is Ruby Martinez? Ruben “Ruby” Martinez is the emotional heart of the group. He’s got a well-tuned conscience, he’s a math genius from a big Mexican family, and he’ll always go out of his way to help his friends.

What else has Jason Genao been in? He starred as Napoleon in Netflix drama The Get Down, and also played the role of Rictor in 2017 movie Logan.

Diego Tinoco plays Cesar Diaz

Who is Cesar Diaz? Monse’s love interest, and a core member of the friendship group. He’s intelligent and a good student, but was forced into gang life after his older brother Oscar was released from prison – something his friends have tried to rescue from from.

What else has Diego Tinoco been in? Though he was a relative newcomer when he was cast in On My Block, Diego Tinoco has previously appeared in an episode of Teen Wolf.

Jessica Marie Garcia plays Jasmine

Who is Jasmine? The friends’ classmate, who has now become part of the main group. She is full of self-confidence.

What else has Jessica Marie Garcia been in? She’s played Rhonda Mavarro in How to Get Away with Murder, and has also appeared in Betch, Disney TV series Liv and Maddie, Hacking High School, Starter Pack, and The Middle.

Julio Macias plays Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz

Who is Oscar ‘Spooky’ Diaz? Cesar’s brother, and a member of the Santos gang.

What else has Julio Macias been in? The actor and filmmaker has appeared in Jane the Virgin, Por Sofia, and La vida es como el cine.

Peggy Blow plays Ruby’s Abuela

Who is Ruby’s Abuela? Her name is Marisol Martiez, and she is Ruby’s grandmother. She also has a role in Jamal’s life and knows all her grandson’s friends.

What else has Peggy Blow been in? She’s been in American Crime Story, Dexter (as Florencia Estrada), and TV shows including Desperate Housewives, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and How to Get Away with Murder.

Advertisement

On My Block season 3 is available on Netflix now