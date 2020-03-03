When is Netflix releasing Money Heist part 4?

Money Heist – better known as La Casa de Papel in its native Spain – is not only the most-watched non-English show on Netflix, but one of the most-watched series overall on the streaming service.

Having stolen many viewers hearts, the breakout hit is returning for a fourth season or “part” – and it will be available very soon indeed.

When is Money Heist back on Netflix?

The wait is nearly over! Money Heist Part 4 will hit Netflix on Friday 3rd April 2020.

A date announcement video promises chaos, which certainly makes sense given the explosive ending to part three…

What will happen in Money Heist Part 4?

*Warning: major spoilers for part three*

Money heist follows a group of eight robbers – each code-named after cities by The Professor – who perform complex heists on Spanish financial institutions. Part three ended with the robbers mid-way through a heist of the Bank of Spain, achieving their goal of Rio’s release from the police but at a heavy cost – Nairobi was hit by a sniper’s bullet, and Lisbon was captured by the police.

We last saw The Professor declaring DEFCON 2 to the police, so part four will no doubt see an escalation in the conflict between the robbers and police – with potentially deadly consequences, as the show has never shied away from killing characters before. The season will likely see the team attempt to save Nairobi’s life and stage a rescue operation for the captured Lisbon – once they all discover she’s still alive – provided they live long enough to fight off another police assault and escape the bank.

Who is in the cast of Money Heist Part 4?

The announcement trailer confirmed the return of Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon and Miguel Herrán as Rio. Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Rodrigo De la Serna and Darko Peric also star.

The appearance of Alba Flores in the trailer suggests that Nairobi is still alive – for now. Curiously Pedro Alonso is also in the trailer as Berlin, despite dying in part two – it is thought he will appear in more flashbacks.

How can I watch Money Heist Part 4?

Whether you call it Money Heist or La Casa de Papel, the series will be available to stream on Netflix.