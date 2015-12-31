Our very own royal family is set to get the Netflix treatment in 2015 with The Crown, a 10-part series inspired by Peter Morgan's West End play The Audience. Starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith, the drama will reveal "the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century" from the perspective of Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street. It'll land on the streaming service during 2016.

After the Top Gear fracas which dominated headlines in spring 2015, the BBC1 show is getting a revamp, with Chris Evans at the wheel. But it's not the end for Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. They've been taken in by Amazon Prime and will be back on our telly screens in a new yet-to-be-named incarnation in 2016.

Hit Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul will return for a second season in the new year. The series tells the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, six years before his appearance on Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman. The new episodes will land on Netflix on 15th February.

We've already seen Mike Colter as Luke Cage, the ex-con with superhuman strength and unbreakable skin in Marvel's Jessica Jones, but 2016 will see him as the star of his very own show. Filming began this September, and the 13 episodes will drop on Netflix at some point next year.

Claire and Jamie return for another series on Amazon Prime. With Claire pregnant and the duo heading for the royal courts of France, its second run is set to look a little different. "The story is also different in that it's much more political. It's much more conspiracy, it's much more lies and gossips and double dealing," says showrunner Ronald D Moore. But never fear, Sassenach, the drama will return to Scotland half way through the season. Series two will be available on Amazon Prime.

The showrunners might have changed since season one, but Netflix promises great things from the return of lawyer-by-day, superhero-by-night Daredevil. "We hit the ground running and then we ran as fast as we f***ing could," says Doug Petrie. 13 new episodes of the drama, which follows Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a young boy but imbued with extraordinary senses, will land at some point during 2016.

Baz Luhrmann is bringing his opulent brilliance to Netflix in 2016, with musical drama The Get Down. Set in 1970s New York City, the series revolves around a ragtag crew of South Bronx teenagers who are wild in the streets — "nothings and nobodies with no one to shelter them, except one another." Jaden Smith stars alongside Paper Town's Justice Smith, Herizen Guardiola and Shameik Moore.

Miranda's Tom Ellis stars in this Amazon Prime exclusive, as Lucifer, a charming yet devious fallen angel. Bored as the Lord of Hell, he abandons his throne and retires to Los Angeles. The series will be available from early 2016. And there will be absolutely no galloping...

Netflix certainly has confidence in this new series. Created by Judd Apatow and Lesley Arfin, the platform has given the romantic comedy a two-season order, with a 10 episode first season set to debut in 2016 and a 12 episode second season in the following year. Love is a warts and all look at modern relationships – the "exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid" – through the eyes of Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) and Gus (Paul Rust).

Full House spin-off Fuller House comes to Netflix in 2016. The 13-part series, starring Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas, will launch on 26th February. The show originally centred around three grown men with the challenging task of bringing up three girls in San Francisco, and ran for eight series from 1987 to 1995. The new series will focus on DJ Tanner, played by Candace Cameron Bure, and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler.

Winona Ryder is set to star in this drama series set in 1980s Montauk, New York. Ryder plays the single mother of a young boy who vanishes into thin air, causing a government conspiracy to unravel in his wake. It'll be available at some point during 2016.

Mr Robot will be back for another dark and twisty run. The first season premiered to critical acclaim this year and left us opened-mouthed with that dramatic series finale shift. The show follows Elliot, a cyber security engineer by day who turns vigilante hacker once he's left his 9 to 5. There's no official air date just yet, but it is expected to return to Amazon Prime in the next 12 months.

Ragnar Lothbrok, former farmer turned Viking king, returns for another season of pillaging, plundering and serious power struggles. The soapy, steamy series has been given an extended series order and will rampage back onto our Amazon Prime accounts in 2016.

Sneaky Pete was released as one of Amazon's Pilots – and was clearly a hit with viewers as it's now been commissioned for a full series. The drama, created by Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and David Shore, follows a con man (Giovanni Ribisi) who, after leaving prison, takes cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate, Pete. He moves in with Pete’s unsuspecting family and is roped into the family’s bail bond business.

Ashton Kutcher and Elisha Cuthbert star in this brand new Netflix sitcom, which is set to drop during 2016. The comedy follows two brothers (Kutcher and Danny Masterton) as they try to run a business on a Colorado ranch. It's set to land in two 10-episode batches next year.

Netflix's first series of this joyful comedy saw Kimmy Schmidt rescued from a doomsday cult and set about starting a new life in the Big Apple. Kimmy's unerringly positive attitude was uplifting and addictive. So thankfully she'll be back, alongside her self-obsessed roommate and socialite boss for a second run in 2016.