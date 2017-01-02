And as the episode went on, they loved Benedict Cumberbatch’s surprising new co-star and their performance. They had a really light touch.

But then things got darker. First, Martin Freeman’s John Watson was revealed to be less than the great guy we all took him for, possibly carrying on an affair behind his wife Mary’s (Amanda Abbington) back…

And then there was THAT twist. Oh boy.

More like this

Suffice to say, some fans were left reeling.

But despite the outpouring of emotion, once the dust settled there were some criticisms about how the story panned out.

In fact, a LOT of criticisms.

Still, even the naysayers found SOME things they enjoyed

And we could all agree on one thing – how decidedly un-cheery we felt after the episode finished.

Happy new year…

Advertisement

Sherlock continues on BBC1 next Sunday (8th January) at 9.00pm