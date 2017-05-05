It took us all the way through the plot of the book and was initially conceived as a standalone series. But now screenwriter Brian Yorkey is thinking about where the story can go next as producers strike a deal for a season two renewal with Netflix.

"One of the things that is a fundamental element of our show is the weaving of past and the present," Yorkey told the Hollywood Reporter.

"Hannah's story is still very much not finished. She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

More like this

Luckily, the actress herself is on board.

Advertisement

Langford explained: "There's definitely more story to tell. It would be cool to continue the dialogue of this story. There are so many cliffhangers at the end of the season."