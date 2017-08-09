13 Reasons Why adds seven new actors for season 2
The controversial Netflix drama is bulking up for its comeback
Netflix's suicide-centric teen drama will return to our devices for a second season in 2018 with a host of new characters in tow.
Seven new actors – all relatively unknown to UK audiences – will join the original cast, who are all returning, including Katherine Langford's now-deceased Hannah Baker, and Dylan Minnette's Clay Jensen. While none of the newbies will be series regulars, "many will appear in the majority of the episodes throughout the season" reports Variety.
The identities of the new characters should give us some insight into season two, which will deal with the aftermath of Hannah's suicide and her parents' lawsuit against Liberty High.
Get the low down on the new additions below.
New 13 Reasons Why characters for season 2
Anne Winters will play Chloe, the new head cheerleader and "it girl" at Liberty High.
Ben Lawson will play Rick, "the beloved baseball coach at Liberty High".
Bryce Cass will play Cyrus, an "edgy, cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden".
Chelsea Alden will play Cyrus's artsy and witty sister Mackenzie.
Samantha Logan will play Nina, "a well-respected track star with a secret".
Kelli O'Hara will play Jackie, an advocate for victims of bullying.
Allison Miller will play Sonya, a "smart and ambitious young litigator", who will likely have a role in the ongoing case to determine whether or not the high school is culpable for Hannah Baker's suicide.
13 Reasons Why season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2018