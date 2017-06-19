In fact, Ross and Demelza back to their loved-up best kept everyone rather happy.

Although – as always – their marital bliss didn't last long. Aidan Turner's character had promised to stay by his wife's side, only to then set off on a foolhardy trip to rescue his friend, Dwight Enys, from revolutionary France.

As he bid farewell to his better half, Poldark fans were in a bit of a state.

Still, as he sails for la France, at least he has his old friend Tholly by his side. Oh, what's that? You couldn't understand what he was saying? Neither could we!

But thick accent aside, it looks like Tholly has won over viewers with his rogueish charm.

Fellow newcomers Sam and Drake Carne have also made quite the impression, with fans keen on the latter's relationship with governess Morwenna Chynoweth...

Although Prudie had her own fun with young Drake, telling the poor lad all about a woman's "needs":

But while the second episode was action packed, with Dwight's fate uncertain and evil George continuing his ascent through society, Poldark fans know what's really important...

The mens hair game in #Poldark is something else ???? — Izzy (@_izzy_brown_) June 18, 2017

Quite right, too.

