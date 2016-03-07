Are you still crying? Are you surrounded by piles of tissues? From the deluge of wonderful comments RadioTimes.com received on Facebook after that Call the Midwife finale, it's clear that it was one of the most tear-inducing episodes yet.

Advertisement

We were all in a state of mourning for Sister Evangeline — and for the end of the series itself, which will leave Sunday nights feeling rather empty.

Advertisement

With an episode like that, we expected you'd have something to say. And you certainly did...

1) There were a lot of tears...

102407

2) The Thalidomide storyline was powerfully done.

102408

3) You mourned your favourite Sunday night show as the series ended...

102409

4) You cried... but you laughed too...

102410

5) But you mostly cried...

102412

6) Many of you felt this was the best episode so far...

102413

7) Viewers of all ages found the finale totally tear-inducing...

102414

8) Buckets-worth of tears were shed...

102415

9) Buckets and buckets...

102416

10) And yet Midwife still managed to be educational and thought-provoking...

102417

11) And you all thought it was a brilliant end to the series. Although we're amazed you could type through your tears...

102418

See the rest of the comments, or leave your own, on the Radio Times Facebook page

102049
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement