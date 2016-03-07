11 comments that perfectly sum up the reaction to the Call the Midwife finale
You managed to stop crying for a moment to tell us what you thought about THAT series five finale – and the messages were wonderful...
Published: Monday, 7 March 2016 at 9:47 am
Are you still crying? Are you surrounded by piles of tissues? From the deluge of wonderful comments RadioTimes.com received on Facebook after that Call the Midwife finale, it's clear that it was one of the most tear-inducing episodes yet.
We were all in a state of mourning for Sister Evangeline — and for the end of the series itself, which will leave Sunday nights feeling rather empty.
With an episode like that, we expected you'd have something to say. And you certainly did...
1) There were a lot of tears...
2) The Thalidomide storyline was powerfully done.
3) You mourned your favourite Sunday night show as the series ended...
4) You cried... but you laughed too...
5) But you mostly cried...
6) Many of you felt this was the best episode so far...
7) Viewers of all ages found the finale totally tear-inducing...
8) Buckets-worth of tears were shed...
9) Buckets and buckets...
10) And yet Midwife still managed to be educational and thought-provoking...
11) And you all thought it was a brilliant end to the series. Although we're amazed you could type through your tears...
