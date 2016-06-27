10 spoiler-free tweets that will make you want to watch the Game of Thrones season six finale right now
We know you probably haven't had a chance to see episode 10 yet – but you really, really should
Published: Monday, 27 June 2016 at 7:48 am
And you thought Battle of the Bastards was good? Pah, you know nothing. The Game of Thrones season six finale has just blown it out of the water if these early tweets are anything to go by.
Now, this being only early in the morning UK time, we're assuming you haven't had a chance to watch the episode yet – unless you stayed up all night of course. So we won't give anything away here.
But, suffice to say, you'll want to find a spare 69 minutes pretty sharpish if you want to enjoy it spoiler-free.
Just when you thought episode nine couldn't be topped, The Winds of Winter blew in.
But don't assume it tries to outdo a massive battle with the same old tricks. It's much more subtle than that.
Feels different, looks different.
Sounds different, too.
Even the writers themselves are blown away by what just happened.
Director Miguel Sapochnik made Battle of the Bastards and this? Sign him up for next year...
You'll definitely need longer that 69 minutes to take it all in.
But, you know, it's worth it.
Is it possible to hug a show?
There's just one tiny problem...
Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic again this Monday at 9pm
