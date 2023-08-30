Wrestlers release date

Directed and produced by Greg Whiteley, the creator behind Cheer and Last Chance U, Wrestlers reveals how ruthless the business outside of the ring can be.

Read on for everything you need to know about Wrestlers, including which of your favourite wrestlers will feature in the series.

Freya the Slaya. Netflix

There isn't much longer to go before you can get your Wrestlers fix. Wrestlers will air on Netflix on Wednesday 13th September.

It will include seven episodes, each having an estimated run time of 55 minutes.

Wrestlers cast

The cast of Wrestlers on Netflix. Netflix

If you're a big wrestling fan, you can expect to see some familiar faces. Al Snow will obviously be featuring in the series, and you can expect to hear from wrestlers HollyHood Haley J, The 'Good' Reverend Ronnie Roberts, Mahabali Shera and Jessie Godderz.

The series will also feature interviews from Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, who is part of the leadership team at the Ohio Valley Wrestling gym.

What is Wrestlers about?

Wrestlers documents the fight to keep Ohio Valley Wrestling gym open. While the gym has been home to an array of famous faces, it has "since hit hard times", as per the synopsis. In the documentary series, Snow and his crew of wrestlers at the gym have one summer to turn things around and save the gym or it could face possible closure.

Wrestlers will also give a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional wrestling and the effort that goes into it by the male and female athletes.

"Ohio Valley Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky was once a proud finishing school for young wrestlers who hoped for a chance at a career in big time Pro Wrestling but times have changed," the synopsis reads.

"With new owners in the picture, once-famous pro wrestler Al Snow has been given the summer to turn OVW's dire financial situation around. Wrestlers tells the story of a handful of eccentric misfits who attempt to come together to help Al save this historic gym while achieving their own wild dreams of wrestling professionally."

Wrestlers trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Wrestlers on Monday 21st August, giving a three-minute snippet into what the series will be like.

You can watch the full clip below:

Wrestlers premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 13th September. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

