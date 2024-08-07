Now, it's coming to ITV1 on Sunday 11th August.

Read on for more details about William Allen Jordan and his current whereabouts.

Who is William Allen Jordan?

William Allen Jordan is a con artist and bigamist who pretended to be a CIA agent to defraud women.

It was his pretence as a CIA agent that allowed him to cover up that he was married to multiple women and has fathered children in the respective marriages.

He married Julie Cunningham in 1992, before he later wed Mary Turner Thomson 10 years later, and neither were aware of the other.

Along with this, Jordan slept with his first wife's nanny and fathered two children with them, and in the years that followed he began another relationship.

Thomson and Jordan were married for six years and had two children together, and he had scammed her out of £200,000 before she discovered his lies.

Mary Thomson. Circle Circle Films/October Films

In 2006, Jordan was jailed for bigamy, obtaining funds by deception, failing to register his whereabouts as a sex offender and possession of a stun gun. He spent two and a half years in prison in Britain before being deported to New Jersey.

Judge Thomas Corrie told Jordan: "You are a con man... and a bigamist. You are an inveterate exploiter of vulnerable women, not just financially but also emotionally."

Over the course of his scams, Jordan is reported to have had three wives and 13 children with six different women.

Where is William Allen Jordan now?

William Allen Jordan's whereabouts are currently unknown.

In 2014, Jordan was jailed for three years after being charged with sexual assault, theft by deception and impersonating law enforcement.

It was Mischele Lewis, a woman Jordan conned, who discovered his identity and reported him to the police.

After Jordan left his phone unattended, Mischele chose to look through it and discovered an immigration card assigned to William Allen Jordan. It was then she knew he wasn't who he said he was.

The Other Mrs Jordan: Catching the Ultimate Conman is available to watch on ITVX now, and will come to ITV1 at 10:15pm on Sunday 11th August.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.