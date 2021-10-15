will.i.am praised for “inspiring” ITV documentary The Blackprint

The Voice’s will.i.am fronted ITV documentary The Blackprint yesterday, exploring what it means to be Black and British.

Advertisement

Throughout the hour-long special, the Black Eyed Peas front man went across the UK to meet civil rights heroes, schoolchildren with big dreams and technology trailblazers while also exploring issues they face because of their race.

Will, who’s been coming to the UK for over 20 years, set out to explore how the lived experiences of Black communities differ – and are similar – in the UK and the US.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise will.i.am for his documentary, with Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu leading the comments.

She wrote: “The Blackprint with @iamwill at the helm was extremely insightful and cut the right tone.”

. #theblackprint with @iamwill at the helm was extremely insightful and cut the right tone.

If you enjoyed it, do catch @SIDKTelly Sunday on @ITV @ 22:20. The only comedy, panel show to feature black history…



All eps available on the itv hub too!#BlackHistoryMonth #SIDK https://t.co/exG3opsLEy — Chizzy (@chizzyakudolu) October 14, 2021

Another viewer added: “Just watched #TheBlackPrint by @iamwill shining a light on the innovative, creative resilience of our talented young Black British generation.”

Just watched #theblackprint by @iamwill shining a light on the innovative, creative resilience of our talented young black British generation 🔥🧡 — Juliet Gilkes Romero (@telljuliet) October 14, 2021

A third shared: “@iamwill @ITV thank you for such an inspiring documentary. Great to see the legacy of Black Britons and how we are benefitting today as well as the hope of our future leaders of tomorrow. Big up #TheBlackprint.”

@iamwill @ITV thank you for such an inspiring documentary. Great to see the legacy of Black Britons and how we are benefitting today as well as the hope of our future leaders of tomorrow. Big up #TheBlackprint — Philippa Wilson (@lydiawilson89) October 14, 2021

The Blackprint is part of ITV’s commissions to celebrate Black History Month.

Alongside will.i.am’s documentary, ITV will show Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White and Charlene White: Empire’s Child.

The broadcaster also commissioned another series of comedy panel show, Sorry, I Didn’t Know, starring Jimmy Akingbola as the host, as Judi Love and Chizzy Akudolu return as team captains.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

will.i.am: The Blackprint is available to watch on the ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.