Best known for presenting: A Place in the Sun on Channel 4 and Cowboy Builders on Channel 5. Plus Fort Boyard.

Other notable screen appearances: Runner-up in series six of ITV's Dancing on Ice

Twitter: @laurahamiltontv

More like this

Instagram: @laurahamiltontv

Biography: Originally a children's TV presenter on CITV's Fun Song Factory in 2006, and then the female face of Nickelodeon in 2007, Kent-born Hamilton went on to take part in the sixth series of Dancing on Ice, finishing in second place. In 2014, she strapped on her skis and joined Channel 4 reality show The Jump. Originally a reserve competitor, she took on the challenge after Tara Palmer-Tomkinson opted to leave.

As well as being part of A Place in the Sun presenting team since 2011, Hamilton has also fronted Cowboy Builders & Bodge Jobs for Channel 5. She is married and has two children called Rocco and Tahlia.

Then: Hamilton getting a good score Dancing on Ice...

Advertisement

Now: Hamilton presenting A Place in the Sun