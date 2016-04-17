Advertisement

She is a nature-lover with a degree in Ecology and Geography. And she describes herself as an "Outdoorsman. Naturalist. Feminist. Humanist" on Twitter.

She is indeedy. Harrison is on Instagram, where she posts snaps of impressive views and pretty countryside scenes. And pictures of her hanging around with robins (see above).

She also has Twitter, where she tweets about whales, woodpeckers and the like, as well as behind the scenes of the various shows she works on.

Yep. Harrison is a regular on the Sunday night show, where she stars alongside John Craven, Adam Henson, Matt Baker, Tom Heap, Ellie Harrison, Anita Rani and Helen Skelton, and has been since 2009.

Harrison recently presented the third series of Secret Britain, which saw her explore Britain's hidden corners with Denise Lewis and Chris Hollins.

She's also presented Michaela's Wild Challenge, Wild About Your Garden, Country Tracks, Britain's Big Wildlife Revival, Outrageous Acts of Science and recently Britain's Whales and Sharks. You might have spotted her on The One Show too.

She may be known for Countryfile, but she was once a country singer. Taking up a series of temp jobs to support her signing, Ellie eventually became a secretary at Channel 5.

While there she was offered the job of hosting children’s TV show Milkshake – but turned it down.

In fact, Ellie didn’t appear on our screens until she filled in for Michaela Strachan (who was on maternity leave) on Michaela’s Wild Challenge. The show won a Bafta that year, and Harrison’s presenting career has been on the up ever since.