With the help of police officers, volunteers, dogs and helicopters, the series captures the efforts and quick thinking that goes into hopefully relocating the missing person before any harm can come to them.

It's been reported that every two minutes, someone in Britain goes missing. Airing on BBC One, Reported Missing looks into such cases, following live missing persons investigations as they unfold.

As well as this, viewers hear directly from the police officers on the case, and from the family and friends of the missing person, using multiple cameras with every second of the search counting.

Now in its fourth season, the BBC One show has got lots of fans talking. So, to make sure you don't have to miss a moment, here's when Reported Missing is on next.

When is Reported Missing on?

New episodes of Reported Missing air on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9pm.

The next episode, which airs on Tuesday 25th October, is the third in season 4 and will see the police search for a man who has left a troubling note for his wife, as well as seeking out a woman at risk of self harm.

The final and fourth episode in this season will air on Tuesday 1st November.

Its synopsis reads: "Police hunt for two missing women who are both at risk of harm from abusive ex-partners."

Reported Missing airs on BBC One on Tuesdays at 9pm.

