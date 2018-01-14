The Coronation is on Sunday 14th January at 8pm on BBC1.

What can we expect?

The documentary centres on Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. It features a rare interview with the British monarch by royal commentator Alastair Bruce, in which she shares her memories of the ceremony and the state of the nation at the time, as well as reminiscing further back to seeing her father crowned when she was 11.

The Queen also talks about what is in essence the world’s most glorious, expensive and well-stocked jewellery box, the crown jewels.

It also includes contributions from those involved in the ceremony, including a choirboy who sang a solo.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, here you go…