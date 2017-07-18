Who is Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander is the lead singer of electronic pop group Years and Years. The band won the title of BBCs sound of 2015 and their debut album went straight to number one. You might also recognize him from his acting in the West End alongside Judi Dench or from Skins where he had a role as Cassie Ainsworth’s stalker.

What does the documentary explore?

For this documentary Olly talks to young people who suffer from homophobic bullying, eating disorders and mental health issues, many of which resonate with the singers own experiences of coming out. Read our full review here.

What is the Gay Britannia season?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offence Act, which partially decriminalised homosexuality in the UK, the BBC is launching Gay Britannia season. A series of shows, which celebrate the LGBTQ community, will be broadcast across the BBC and will explore the history of gay Britain.