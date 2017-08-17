Who Do You Think You Are? is on on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.

What does Lulu uncover?

Lulu has no high-falutin’ ideas about what she might find in her family tree: “I’m not waiting to find out I’m really a princess. I know!” she says. What she doesn’t know is why her mother Elizabeth – the middle child of seven – was singled out by her parents to be raised by another family, the McDonalds.

Her researches into her maternal grandparents – Helen Kennedy and Hugh Cairns - in Glasgow reveal they had a tough life. She died at a scandalously young age while it seems he was a drunk, often out of work but just as often in prison and, like so many young Glaswegian men, a member of a violent gang. But it was the fact that he was a Catholic while she was a Protestant that caused tension between their families: “But they couldn’t keep them apart,” says Lulu of this Romeo and Juliet story, although she concedes that “he made choices that weren’t smart … and she married a wrong ’un”.

What can we expect from the new series?

The new line-up includes celebrities such as Fearne Cotton, Craig Revel Horwood, Clare Balding, Ruby Wax and Emma Willis.

There's also a new narrator, Poldark star Phil Davies. Let's hope this series is as packed with revelations as we've come to expect...