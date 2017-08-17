What time is Who Do You Think You Are? on TV?
The 14th series of the ancestry continues with a typically emotional journey into the family history of singer Lulu
It's a journey into the unknown for singer Lulu, as he investigates the past of her mysterious grandparents...
What time is it on?
Who Do You Think You Are? is on on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.
What does Lulu uncover?
Lulu has no high-falutin’ ideas about what she might find in her family tree: “I’m not waiting to find out I’m really a princess. I know!” she says. What she doesn’t know is why her mother Elizabeth – the middle child of seven – was singled out by her parents to be raised by another family, the McDonalds.
Her researches into her maternal grandparents – Helen Kennedy and Hugh Cairns - in Glasgow reveal they had a tough life. She died at a scandalously young age while it seems he was a drunk, often out of work but just as often in prison and, like so many young Glaswegian men, a member of a violent gang. But it was the fact that he was a Catholic while she was a Protestant that caused tension between their families: “But they couldn’t keep them apart,” says Lulu of this Romeo and Juliet story, although she concedes that “he made choices that weren’t smart … and she married a wrong ’un”.
What can we expect from the new series?
The new line-up includes celebrities such as Fearne Cotton, Craig Revel Horwood, Clare Balding, Ruby Wax and Emma Willis.
There's also a new narrator, Poldark star Phil Davies. Let's hope this series is as packed with revelations as we've come to expect...