The one-off documentary will air on Sunday 2nd July at 9pm on BBC2.

What can we expect?

Documentary-maker Daniel Gordon tackles everything (excuse the pun) from Best's role in helping Manchester United win the European Cup in 1968, to his lifelong battle with booze. The film provides an unflinching look at Best's frustration with the club in later years, his US career and his struggles with the tabloid press.

Interviews with those closest to him, including his wives, as well as the input of professional pundits such as sports journalist Hugh McIlvanney, help to create a fascinating and wide-ranging portrait of a figure that continues to intrigue, even decades after he last graced our pitches.

Will it be handled sensitively?

By providing balance, Gordon makes sure that Best is portrayed realistically, yet takes care not to slip into the salacious tone of the press that plagued him for so much of his life. As a result, the film is fair and measured, without losing its compelling honesty.